A massive portion of a hill collapsed in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district due to torrential rain on Wednesday. A video of the terrifying incident has surfaced online. Meanwhile, most of northern India has been devastated by floods and landslides, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Roads are flooded, making it impossible for people to travel. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's Residence in Ambala Flooded Following Incessant Rainfall in State (Watch Video).

Hill Collapse in Caught on Camera

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A hill collapses in Chamoli, due to torrential rain pic.twitter.com/9bK5NRyHF0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2023

