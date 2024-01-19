Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, January 19, inaugurated several infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand. As per the news agency ANI, Rajnath Singh inaugurated 35 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in seven States and UTs. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present for the inauguration. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Cleans Hanuman Setu Temple in Lucknow Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Event.

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects Built by BRO

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 35 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in seven States/UTs. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is also present. pic.twitter.com/D9BiY493JQ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

