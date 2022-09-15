Due to the heavy rain alert by IMD, schools have been closed in Uttarakhand's Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts. An orange and red alert has also been issued in different districts on September 17. A yellow alert has been issued for Tehri Garhwal, Bageshwar, and Pauri Garhwal on September 18.

Check Tweet:

