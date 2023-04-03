In a tragic accident, a car with seven people onboard crashed and collided with a divider and a parked truck near the Narsan Border in Uttarakhand on Sunday night. Out of 7, one person died on the spot while the injured ones were referred to nearby hospitals. The road accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the highway. In the video, the out-of-control car could be seen ramming into the divider and then onto a truck. The car crash took place near the same area where Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident. Pant's car had also collided with a divider, fortunately, he survived the mishap and is currently undergoing treatment. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Injured Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Majority of 2023 After Tearing Three Knee Ligaments.

Speeding Car Crashes Into Divider:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)