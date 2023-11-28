Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, November 28, met the rescued workers who were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel since November 12. The Union Minister General VK Singh accompanied CM Dhami. The rescuers successfully pulled out the first trapped worker at around 7:55 pm on Tuesday. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: First Worker Among 41 People Trapped Inside Silkyari Tunnel Successfully Rescued (Watch Video).

Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Rescued Workers

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the workers who have been rescued from inside the Silkyara tunnel pic.twitter.com/f4JsRKsqmJ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Trapped Workers Rescued

#WATCH| Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets the workers who have been rescued from inside the Silkyara tunnel pic.twitter.com/vuDEG8n6RT — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

