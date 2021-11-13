Deputy Mayor of Vadodara Municipal Corporation issued notice to the street vendors to take proper hygiene measures and restrict the public display of non-vegetarian food on the streets. It happened after women and children of the city complained about eyes itching while passing by the street vendors cooking and selling non-vegetarian food openly. Therefore, the Mayor ensured of prohibiting the display of food to anyone passing by and instructed the vendors to take proper hygienic measure while cooking and displaying food!

Deputy Mayor Nanda Joshi To Issue The Rule After Meeting The Stakeholders

Vadodara | On complaints of women & children about eyes itching while passing by street vendors cooking non-veg food openly, the Mayor has decided to convene a meeting with ward offices to start the practice of covering food with proper hygiene: Deputy Mayor Nandaben Joshi pic.twitter.com/5BQGKgLuXZ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

