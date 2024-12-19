On Tuesday, December 17, the Allahabad High Court came to the rescue of a seven-year-old Muslim boy who was expelled from a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food in his tiffin box. A bench of Justice Siddhartha and Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma directed the Amorha District Magistrate to ensure the three kids (the minor boy and his siblings) are admitted to another CBSE-affiliated school within two weeks and file an affidavit. The court also said that failure to comply will require the DM to be present at the next hearing on January 6. It must be noted that the Class 3 student, along with his two siblings, was expelled in September 2024 by the school principal after the incident. It is learned that the student had brought biryani in his lunch box. I’m Not Apologetic Even if He Said So: VHP Chief Alok Kumar on Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav Remark ‘India Will Run As per Wishes of Majority’.

HC Orders DM to Admit Student and His Siblings to CBSE-Affiliated School

