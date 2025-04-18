A dispute erupted at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar-based Sambhav Darshan Co-operative Housing Society after a Marathi resident, Ram Ringe, was allegedly insulted by a Gujarati neighbour for consuming non-vegetarian food. Ringe claimed the neighbour said, “You Marathi people are dirty, you eat fish and meat.” The incident triggered outrage, prompting Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders to visit the society, warning Gujarati residents against harassing Marathi families. A video showed an MNS leader declaring, “If Maharashtra is dirty, why stay here?” Tensions escalated when some residents demanded Ringe’s boycott on a WhatsApp group. Police intervened and confirmed Ringe had earlier alleged harassment post his loss in society elections. Authorities plan to mediate and take legal action if necessary. 'Hindi Hi Bolenge': Hindi vs Marathi Language War Erupts in Pune as Man Insists on Speaking Hindi After Being Asked To Speak Marathi at D-Mart in Wagholi, Viral Video Surfaces.

Dispute in Ghatkopar Over Non-Veg Food

