In the sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, a controversy has erupted over the delivery of non-vegetarian food via online platforms. A Swiggy delivery boy has refused to deliver meat-based food, citing religious beliefs, and has announced his decision to resign. The delivery boy stated that the sale of meat and alcohol is legally prohibited in Vrindavan due to its religious significance. Despite this, non-vegetarian food is being ordered and delivered through online apps, which he claims goes against local traditions and sentiments. Mathura-Vrindavan Bus Catches Fire: Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Vehicle Near Facilitation Center, 1 Telangana Passenger Dies (Disturbing Video).

Swiggy Delivery Boy Resigns as He Refuses to Deliver Meat

मथुरा, वृंदावन (उत्तर प्रदेश) में ऑनलाइन फ़ूड डिलीवरी को लेकर SWIGGY के एक डिलीवरी बॉय ने धार्मिक नगरी में मांस से बना खाना (नॉनवेज) डिलीवर करने से इनकार करते हुए नौकरी छोड़ने की बात कही है। वृंदावन में शराब और मांस की बिक्री पर पाबंदी है, फिर भी ऑनलाइन ऐप्स के ज़रिए यहाँ नॉनवेज… pic.twitter.com/V6nBHKunCd — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)