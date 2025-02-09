A video from Varanasi’s Godowlia-Dashashwamedh route has gone viral, showing a home guard allegedly touching women and girls indecently in a crowded area. The two-minute, 26-second clip captures the officer deliberately touching women inappropriately while walking towards the Ganga Ghat. In the final moments, he is also seen misbehaving with a young girl. As the video gained traction on social media, Varanasi Police launched an investigation to identify the accused. ADCP Kashi Zone Saravanan T stated that the video does not appear recent, as four-wheelers are currently restricted on this route, yet a vehicle is visible in the footage. Authorities are verifying the video’s date and the identity of the home guard. Strict action will be taken against the accused once confirmed. Lucknow Horror: Biker Inappropriately Touches Woman Riding Scooty From Behind at Night in Uttar Pradesh, UP Police Launch Probe After Molestation Video Surfaces.

Video of Home Guard Misbehaving with Women Goes Viral

पुलिसकर्मी किस हद तक गैरजिम्मेदार जो सकते हैं यह इस वीडियो को देखकर समझ आ जाएगा। वाराणसी में नीच हरकत से वर्दी को कलंकित करते हुए इस पुलिसकर्मी का वीडियो वायरल है। pic.twitter.com/4RBXsY6G4L — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)