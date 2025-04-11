Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 11, received a detailed report on the recent gangrape incident in Varanasi immediately upon his landing in the city and instructed that “strictest possible action” be taken against the culprits in the case. PM Modi received a briefing from the Police Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner, and District Magistrate of Varanasi as he landed there to inaugurate a slew of road projects and address a public gathering. PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate INR 3,880 Crore Development Projects During His Visit to Uttar Pradesh Today.

PM Narendra Modi Takes Update on Varanasi Gangrape Case Probe

PM Modi seeks briefing on the horrific Varanasi case where a teen girl was gang-raped by 23 men for over a week Upon landing in Varanasi, divisional commissioner, district magistrate and police commissioner briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent case in the city… pic.twitter.com/C1SScBAKvY — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 11, 2025

