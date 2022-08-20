Veteran Indian women's cricketer, Jhulan Goswami, is set to retire from international cricket. The bowler has been named in India's squad for the tour of England and will play her final game for the national team at Lord's on September 24, 2022.

Veteran India woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami to play her farewell match against England at Lord's. The third and final ODI on 24th September will be her last international appearance: BCCI sources (File photo) pic.twitter.com/DWvUINh8mx — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

