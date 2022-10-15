In a video that has gone viral on social media, police officials can be seen recovering liquor that was hided inside a river in Madhya Pradesh. In the video, cops can be seen removing hiding liquor from the river during police raid in Rewa district. According to reports, a case of liquor smuggling has come to light in Tonk village under Chakghat police station area of ​​the district. Reports suggest that cops recovered bottles of liquor from the river which were hid under water. Reports also claim that villagers hide the in the river and they remove it when the customer arrives. Video: MP Ajab Hai! Liquor Pouring Hand-Pump Turns Up in Guna.

Police Recover Alcohol From River in Rewa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)