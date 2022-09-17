Cutting cakes on birthdays is a tradition that many follow. However, a man from Maharashtra’s Borivali went a step ahead and decided to cut many cakes on his birthday. In the video going viral on social media the man can be seen cutting cakes with a sword. The nearly twenty-five seconds video shows a man cutting his birthday cakes which are placed on different tables. The man is seen holding a sword in his hand which he uses to cut the cakes placed in rows. Candles are also seen in the video.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)