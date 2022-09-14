In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man can be seen setting a Mercedes car on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. According to reports, the man set the car on fire after the Mercedes car owner did not pay the man his dues after he did flooring work at the car owner's house. In the 20-second video clip, the man can be seen setting the car on fire and then fleeing from the spot on his bike.

Watch Video:

मिस्त्री का ‘बदलापुर’ - नोएडा में एक मिस्त्री ने मर्सिडीज कार में आग लगा दी। - दरअसल मर्सिडीज कार के मालिक ने उससे अपने घर में टाइल्स लगवाए, लेकिन पैसे पूरे नहीं दिए थे। - जिसके बाद बदला लेने के लिए मिस्त्री ने यह तरीका अपनाया। pic.twitter.com/DCUCCbn8UI — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)