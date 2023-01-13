Snatching incidents have become common these days. In one such incident reported from Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, a 50-year-old woman was targeted while walking on the street. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises. The Video shows the victim walking on the street when a bike-borne miscreant approached her from behind and snatched her gold chain. The incident took place in a matter of seconds, and the miscreant fled the scene immediately. Police are investigating the matter. Navi Mumbai: Unknown Miscreant Sets Several Vehicles on Fire in Panvel, CCTV Video Captures Crime

Watch Video:

