NCC cadet thrashed BBCL conductor badly for demanding fare in Bhopal. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed on the bus. Reportedly, the conductor got seriously injured in the attack. The incident took place on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Jahangirabad police station.

Watch Video:

BCLL की बस मे कंडक्टर से फिर हुई मारपीट। CCTV फुटेज आया सामने। वर्दी पहना एक युवक कंडक्टर से मारपीट करता हुआ कैमरे मे कैद। जहांगीराबाद थाने मे मामला दर्ज। युवक NCC केडेट या पुलिस कर्मी इसका नहीं लगा पता। पुलिस जाँच मे जुटी pic.twitter.com/TNViTZRMxs — भीम सिंह मीणा ☀ Bheem Singh Meena (@bheemsinghmeena) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)