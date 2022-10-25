A Road accident happened in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur leading to the death of the person riding a bike on the spot in a tremendous collision between an uncontrolled pickup and a bike. The accident took place near Madrasa Chowk of Maniyari police station area of ​​the district. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar, 45-year-old son of Ashok Thakur, resident of Mahant Maniyari Bishanpur Tola of Maniyari police station area. After the accident, there was a competition among the local people to rob tomatoes from the pickup van. The video of people robbing tomatoes has gone viral on social media. Taking the body in their possession, the police has sent it for post-mortem, and both the vehicles have been confiscated. Further action is being taken there.

Watch Viral Video:

