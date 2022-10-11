A minor girl was held on Monday for removing the "Rumala Sahib" for Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The video of the said sacrilege attempt is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the juvenile in a light blue dress can be seen lifting the holy cloth. She was immediately held by the gurudwara staff who then handed the girl over to the cops. Amritsar: Man Lynched by Angry Mob After Alleged Sacrilege Attempt at Golden Temple.

Sacrilege Attempt:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)