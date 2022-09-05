A video has gone viral from Bihar’s siwan which shows villagers forcing a teacher to do sit ups after he proposed a girl student that he used to teach. According to reports, the teacher proposed a student who was taking tuitions from him. However, the girl rejected his advances. Not stopping at this, the accused teacher used to eve-tease and harass the girl. When the girl informed about this to her family, the teacher was made to do sit ups. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

