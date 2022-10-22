A video has gone viral on social media where some villagers can be seen beating up an electricity department engineer. The incident happened at Kamtaul village under Jale block of Darbhanga district in Bihar. The engineers of the electricity department had come to cut the electricity connection on the occasion of Diwali. The villagers got angry and thrashed them up. After the incident police have booked 10 people and further investigation into the incident is underway. Noida: Men Pull Off Dangerous Stunt on Roof of Luxury Cars, Manhunt Launched After Video Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)