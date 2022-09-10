In an inhumane act, an animal was beaten by a woman near the Shastripuram area in Mathura. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows the woman beating the dog mercilessly. In the video she can be seeing tossing the puppy on the road as people around her watch.

Watch Video:

थाना सिकंदरा पुलिस टीम को आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — AGRA POLICE (@agrapolice) September 10, 2022

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)