In a shocking incident that took place in Pune during Diwali 2022 celebrations, a child git injured while bursting firecrackers in the city. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the small child can be seen lightning a flowerpot as it suddenly bursts on his face. The video was shared with a piece of advice urging parents to assist children while they light crackers. Arunachal Pradesh Fire: Nearly 700 Shops Gutted as Blaze Ravages Naharlagun Daily Market Near Itanagar (Watch Video).

Don’t Let Kids Burst Crackers in Diwali Alone

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)