In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a journalist was shot dead in Araria. Ashok Kumar Singh, SP, Araria said, "A journalist from Dainik Jagran, Vimal, was shot dead by four men at around 5.30 am in Raniganj market area in Bihar's Araria." Singh also said that an FSL team is at the spot while the deceased's body was taken for post-mortem. "Efforts are underway to nab the accused," he added. Bihar Horror: Man Thrashes Woman, Bites Her Private Parts in Bagaha District; Jailed.

Journalist Killed in Bihar

VIDEO | "A journalist from Dainik Jagran, Vimal, was shot dead by four men at around 5.30 am in Raniganj market area in Bihar's Araria. The FSL team is at the spot, deceased's body was taken for post-mortem. Efforts are underway to nab the accused," says Ashok Kumar Singh, SP,… pic.twitter.com/NzAtzXnJcS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)