Shiv Sangram chief and key Maratha face Vinayak Mete was killed in a car accident near the Mumbai-Pune expressway early morning on Sunday, August 14. Mete was elected unopposed as an MLC under the BJP quota in 2016 but failed to get a seat in the new alliance government.

Visuals From the Spot:

SAD DEMISE | Vinayak Mete, Shiv Sangram leader and a strong voice for #Maratha #Reservation , is no more. He passed away after an accident early morning today on the Mumbai Pune expressway. pic.twitter.com/Jzut5BJeCK — Vinaya Deshpande (@vinivdvc) August 14, 2022

