A disturbing video surfaced on social media on Wednesday showing a brutal fight between two groups on Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. The violent clash reportedly took place near the Boys Hostel, leaving several individuals injured. Despite an existing ban on the entry of outsiders, students allege that external elements were involved in the brawl, raising serious concerns about campus security. In response, university authorities have barred outsider entry and demanded a detailed report from the hostel warden. The Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved. Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. Amit, assured that strict disciplinary and legal actions will be taken against all culprits found responsible for the incident. Chennai College Students Perform Dangerous Train Stunts in Viral ‘Route Thala’ Video, Probe Underway.

Violent Clash Erupts at Panjab University Campus

Tensions erupted in Panjab University, several injured as the clash happened between two groups. Earlier, University has prohibited the entry of outsiders in the university. Chandigarh Police is investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/nGT9DLcSLv — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) April 8, 2025

