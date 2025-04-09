A viral video showing college students in Chennai performing life-threatening stunts on a moving suburban train has sparked outrage and safety concerns. In the clip, five boys—allegedly from two city colleges—are seen ‘foot-boarding,’ with two even standing atop the speeding train. One student is visibly wearing a college ID, helping authorities begin their probe. While most wore masks to conceal their identity, one did not, offering a crucial lead. The stunt is reportedly linked to a disturbing trend called ‘Route Thala’—a game where youth perform daring acts or flaunt weapons on public transport to assert dominance. Officials have condemned the act, and action is expected under the Railway Act. Unnao: Youth Arrested After Viral Train Stunt Video, Family Says Clip Was Edited To Gain Views (Watch Video).

Chennai College Students Perform Dangerous Train Stunts

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)