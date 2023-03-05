ARTO Virendra Singh caught such a bus in which 180 people were sitting inside it. Pilibhit's RTO Virendra Kumar Singh had come for his routine checking near Devha bridge of Jehanabad police station area. His eyes suddenly saw a double decker bus UP31 T -7787 coming seeing which he had some apprehension. When he stopped the bus and inquired about it, the people on board told that this bus was going from Jalandhar to Bahraich. However when he saw people loaded like animals he started counting the numbers of passengers inside it. He was shocked to see 180 people inside the bus while it had the permission to carry 55 passengers only. The bus has been seized and different buses were arranged for the passengers to reach their destination. Uttar Pradesh: Men Perform Stunt With Fireworks Atop Speeding Car in Ghaziabad, Video Goes Viral.

180 Passengers in Bus:

पीलीभीत में भूसे की तरह बस में भरी 180 सवारियां बस मालिक ने सैकड़ों की जान से किया खिलवाड़ ARTO ने सवारियों की गिनती कर बस को किया सीज| यह मामला पीलीभीत के आसाम रोड का मामला pic.twitter.com/tYK21luehe — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) March 5, 2023

