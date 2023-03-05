A shocking video come into the limelight from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad where men were seen performing a dangerous stunt in a moving car. They can be seen playing with fireworks in a moving car on a busy road. However, it is not confirmed as yet whether the police have taken any action regarding the same or not. The viral video shows some men leaning out from the vehicle’s windows, breaking all the road safety protocols and disturbing other people on the road. Viral Video: GRP Cop Saves Women, Child From Falling On Tracks At Kanpur Central Station.

Ghaziabad Viral Video:

UP : नई नवेली गाजियाबाद पुलिस कमिश्नरेट का हाल। पुलिस कमिश्नर और DM ऑफिस के सामने चलती गाड़ियों पर आतिशबाजी छोड़ी जा रही। pic.twitter.com/etYBoI9Bzq — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta788) March 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)