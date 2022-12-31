In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a community washroom with four toilet seats in a row without any partition was built in Basti district's Rudhauli block. A video of the community washroom with four toilets without any partition has gone viral on social media. After the incident came to light, district administration claimed that the open toilet area was designed for children. Rajesh Prajapati, CDO of Basti said, "We got a design from the govt which has provision of open toilets for children. Based on it, the toilet has been constructed. We will probe if the toilets were constructed according to the same standard guidelines." Later, the toilet seats were taken off after a major controversy erupted over the community washroom. Uttar Pradesh: Alert Loco Pilots Avert Major Accident After Two Trains Arrive on Same Railway Track During Crossing in Bahraich, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Rajesh Prajapati, CDO, Basti: We got a design from the govt which has provision of open toilets for children. Based on it, the toilet has been constructed. We will probe if the toilets were constructed according to the same standard guidelines. pic.twitter.com/WiTvkVo6mo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 30, 2022

Update: The toilet seats have now been taken off. pic.twitter.com/vDdhl4SksR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)