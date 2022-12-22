The Ministry of Railway recently took to social media to share a heartwarming incident where cops can be seen saving elderly women women crossing tracks from approaching train in Madhya Pradesh. In the 30-second video clip, two elderly women can be seen crossing a railway tracks when a train approaches the station. As the video moves further, RPF and GRP personnel come to their rescue and help them climb the railway platform in nick of time. As per the ministry's post, the two women were crossing tracks at Hoshangabad railway station in Madhya Pradesh. The railway ministry also shared a piece of advice saying, "Please always use the foot over bridge to move from one platform to another." Video: Small Kid Falls Into Well Inside House in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, Rescued After Friend Alerts Family.

Cops Save Elderly Women Crossing Railway Tracks

सुरक्षा ही सर्वोपरि! मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर सतर्क आरपीएफ एवं जीआरपी के जवानों ने पटरी पार कर रहीं दो बुजुर्ग महिलाओं की जान बचाई। कृपया एक प्लेटफॉर्म से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए सदैव फुटओवर ब्रिज का इस्तेमाल करें। pic.twitter.com/mb2DKrFYVK — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)