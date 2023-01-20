A heartwarming video of a fire brigade official climbing a factory on blaze and rescuing the national flag from getting burnt has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 24-second video clip shows a fire brigade official climbing a factory which can be seen engulfed in blaze. As the video moves further, the official climbs on top the factory where the national flag is hoisted. He immediately removes the national flag and saves it from getting burnt in the fire. The heartwarming video was shared by Twitter user Neelkant Bakshi.

Watch Video:

फ़ैक्ट्री में लगी आग , पर तिरेंगे पर नहीं लगने दिया कोई दाग .. फायर ब्रिगेड के इस साथी को प्रणाम 👍 जय हिन्द 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fDcVJRi3n7 — Neelkant Bakshi 🇮🇳 (@neelkantbakshi) January 19, 2023

