In a shocking incident, a massive fire broke out in a tourist bus that was going from Jaipur to Nepal in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district. According to reports, passengers saved their lives by jumping from the bus. Reportedly, personal belongings of passengers kept in the bus were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near channel number 131 on Agra Lucknow Expressway under Thana Usrahar area. LED TV Blast Kills Teenager in UP's Ghaziabad, Leaves Massive Hole in House Wall (Graphic Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Tourist Bus

Personal Belongings Burnt to Ashes

