A passenger at Maihar Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh had a close shave after he slipped while trying to board a moving train and got stuck between the train and the platform. However, an alert RPF jawan rushed to his help. The RPF Jawan dragged him and saved him from getting under the train. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video).

Alert RPF Jawan Saves Passenger’s Life:

