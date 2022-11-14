In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, over dozen of rounds fired in Ambernath, an eastern suburb. As per reports, the firing took place due to a group clash over bullock cart race on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, a clash broke out between two rival groups in Ambernath, which led to open firing. Viral Video: Tourist Bus Catches Fire on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, Passengers Jump off Burning Vehicle to Safety.

Open Firing in Ambernath

Clash Breaks Out Between 2 Rival Groups

In a shocking incident, a clash broke out between 2 rival groups in #Mumbai's Ambernath, leading to open firing.@Shivani703 reports | #BreakingNews #Firing pic.twitter.com/N9jtwl0xD1 — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)