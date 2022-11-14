A video of UP's Banda is going viral on social media, in which a child is seen uttering the dialogue- Na goli se na talwar se banda darta hai to Bapu ki maar se (Neither the bullet nor the sword, I am only afraid of my father’s beating). This 9-year-old child identified as Vivek Kumar has gone viral on social media. In the viral video the child says that his dream is to become the CM, if he is not able to become CM than he must become the DM. This child is a class 3 student in Bhagwat Prasad Memorial Inter college in Srinath Vihar. Huge Cobra Inside Refrigerator! WATCH Viral Video of Reptile Coiled Up Around The Fridge's Compressor in Karnataka’s Tumakuru District

Watch Viral Video:

