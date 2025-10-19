A 24-year-old passenger onboard Train No. 22503 Kanyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express received swift medical attention at Palakkad Junction after reportedly suffering a jaw dislocation mid-journey. Indian Railways Doctor Jithin PS, Divisional Medical Officer, rushed to the station and provided immediate care. The dislocation was managed on the spot, ensuring the passenger’s condition was brought back to normal without delay. " Quick medical aid at Palakkad Junction. A 24-year-old passenger traveling on Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express suffered a Jaw dislocation and received timely medical assistance from Dr. Jithin P.S., DMO/RH Palakkad. The passenger resumed the journey safely," Southern Railway in a video post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Escapes Unhurt After Army Special Goods Train Runs Over Her at Mathura Junction Railway Station, Video Goes Viral.

Passenger Suffers Jaw Dislocation Mid-Journey, Indian Railways Doctor Comes to Aid

🏥 Quick medical aid at Palakkad Junction A 24-year-old passenger traveling on Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express suffered a Jaw dislocation and received timely medical assistance from Dr. Jithin P.S., DMO/RH Palakkad. The passenger resumed the journey… pic.twitter.com/UY4zvSxwJH — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Southern Railway). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)