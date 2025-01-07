In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman escaped unhurt as a goods train passed over her after she fell on a railway track in Mathura. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. A journalist who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said that soon after the woman fell on the railway track, an army special goods train arrived. To save herself, the woman lay down in the middle of the track as the goods train passes over her. In the end, officials are seen stopping the train and rescuing the woman. It is reported that the incident took place on Monday morning, January 6, at around 11 AM at Mathura Junction railway station. Mathura: Silver Idols, Plates Stolen From Temple at BJP Leader Pradeep Goswami’s House in Uttar Pradesh, Case Registered.

Woman Escapes Unhurt After Train Runs Over Her in Mathura

जल्दबाजी में एक महिला रेलवे ट्रैक पर गिर गई। इतने में आर्मी स्पेशल मालगाड़ी आ गई। महिला पटरी पर बीचोंबीच लेट गई। पूरी ट्रेन ऊपर से गुजर गई। महिला एकदम सुरक्षित है। 📍मथुरा, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/ibiCK2dBuh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)