In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy. Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on the night of March 15, 2019.

Vivekananda Reddy Murder:

