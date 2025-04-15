Nearly 150 families in Kattukollai village in Vellore, Tamilnadu, have been served notices stating that their land falls under Waqf ownership. This has sparked concern among locals, especially after the recent passage of the Waqf Bill. Hindu Munnani member Mahesh claimed that several villages across Vellore are now facing sudden demands for land-related dues. Responding to the issue, F. Syed Satham, who oversees the Kilandal (Nawab) Masjid and Hazrath Syed Ali Sulthan Sha Dargah in Virinchipuram, said the land in question has belonged to their Waqf since 1954, supported by official documents. He explained that the villagers were informed they need only pay land rent and not charges for structures or other taxes. Satham added that all records will soon be submitted to the authorities and the Waqf board for further action. Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: With 17.02 Hours Debate, Waqf Bill Discussion in Rajya Sabha Broke Previous Record of 16.55 Hours.

150 Families Get Waqf Ownership Notices in Vellore’s Village

#WATCH | Vellore, Tamil Nadu: Around 150 families in Kattukollai village claim to have received notices declaring their land as Waqf property. pic.twitter.com/IG677NBjiC — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

Another Hindu Munnani functionary, Mahesh, says, "The Waqf Bill has passed recently, and suddenly, they have started asking for tax for land. In Vellore, many villagers are facing similar issues" pic.twitter.com/LNPnSLRWRY — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

Hereditary Muthavalli Asserts Waqf Ownership Since 1954

#WATCH | Vellore, Tamil Nadu: F. Syed Satham, Hereditary Muthavalli, Kilandal (Nawab) Masjid & Hazrath Syed Ali Sulthan Sha Dargah, Virinchipuram says "I have given a notice to the villageers who are residing there. I have all the records that belong to our Waqf. It shows that… pic.twitter.com/Z0R5M2O977 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2025

