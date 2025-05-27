Two female Secret Service agents were seen fighting on camera outside the home of former President Barack Obama in Washington, D.C. According to reports, the altercation started on Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. According to a video obtained, the altercation started when one officer became irate when her shift replacement showed up late. The two women then got into a physical altercation as the tension rapidly increased. Despite the fact that no injuries have been reported, the video has sparked questions about professionalism and discipline within the elite protection agency, particularly considering the high level of security at the scene. Washington DC Plane Crash: 19 Bodies Recovered After American Airlines Flight 5342 Collides Midair With Black Hawk Helicopter Over Potomac River.

2 Female Agents Caught Fighting Outside Obama’s D.C. Home

NEW: Two female Secret Service officers get in a fight outside of Obama's home in footage obtained by @RCPolitics The incident happened at 2:30 am on Wednesday. The fight took place after one of the females was upset that her shift replacement was late.pic.twitter.com/TY7CX3Zcff — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)