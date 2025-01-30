Washington DC Plane Crash: 19 Bodies Recovered After American Airlines Flight 5342 Collides Midair With Black Hawk Helicopter Over Potomac River

Rescue teams have recovered 19 bodies from the wreckage of American Airlines Flight 5342, which crashed into the Potomac River after a mid-air collision with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport.

Washington DC Plane Crash: 19 Bodies Recovered After American Airlines Flight 5342 Collides Midair With Black Hawk Helicopter Over Potomac River
US Plane-Helicopter Collision (Photo Credits: X/@aletweetsnews)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Rescue teams have recovered 19 bodies from the wreckage of American Airlines Flight 5342, which crashed into the Potomac River after a mid-air collision with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. The plane, carrying 64 people, went down in a fiery explosion, prompting a large-scale search operation. Emergency crews are still working to locate survivors and additional victims. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the tragic crash, while flight operations at Reagan National remain suspended. Investigations are ongoing as officials assess the extent of the disaster. US Plane-Helicopter Collision: At Least 4 Rescued After American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 64 People Collides With Black Hawk Helicopter Midair Near Washington DC Airport (Watch Video).

Washington DC Plane Crash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
American Airlines American Airlines Flight 5342 Arlington Black Hawk Helicopter helicopter Live Breaking News Headlines Plane Crash Plane Helicopter Collision Ronald Reagan National Airport US US Plane Crash
You might also like
US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport
World

US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport
Washington DC Plane Crash: 19 Bodies Recovered After American Airlines Flight 5342 Collides Midair With Black Hawk Helicopter Over Potomac River
US Plane-Helicopter Collision (Photo Credits: X/@aletweetsnews)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 30, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Rescue teams have recovered 19 bodies from the wreckage of American Airlines Flight 5342, which crashed into the Potomac River after a mid-air collision with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. The plane, carrying 64 people, went down in a fiery explosion, prompting a large-scale search operation. Emergency crews are still working to locate survivors and additional victims. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the tragic crash, while flight operations at Reagan National remain suspended. Investigations are ongoing as officials assess the extent of the disaster. US Plane-Helicopter Collision: At Least 4 Rescued After American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 64 People Collides With Black Hawk Helicopter Midair Near Washington DC Airport (Watch Video).

Washington DC Plane Crash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
American Airlines American Airlines Flight 5342 Arlington Black Hawk Helicopter helicopter Live Breaking News Headlines Plane Crash Plane Helicopter Collision Ronald Reagan National Airport US US Plane Crash
You might also like
US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport
World

US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport
Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Agrees To Pay Donald Trump USD 25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Account Suspension
Technology

Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Agrees To Pay Donald Trump USD 25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Account Suspension
Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I Don't Want Any Prizes', Says US Billionaire After Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Him for Prestigious Award for Protecting Free Speech
World

Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I Don't Want Any Prizes', Says US Billionaire After Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Him for Prestigious Award for Protecting Free Speech
US Plane-Helicopter Collision: At Least 4 Rescued After American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 64 People Collides With Black Hawk Helicopter Midair Near Washington DC Airport (Watch Video)
World

US Plane-Helicopter Collision: At Least 4 Rescued 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" alt="US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport">
World

US Plane-Helicopter Collision Videos: American Airlines Flight 5342 Crashes in Potomac River After Colliding With Army Chopper in Arlington; Flight Operations Suspended at Reagan National Airport

Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Agrees To Pay Donald Trump USD 25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Account Suspension
Technology

Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Agrees To Pay Donald Trump USD 25 Million To Settle Lawsuit Over Account Suspension
Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I Don't Want Any Prizes', Says US Billionaire After Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Him for Prestigious Award for Protecting Free Speech
World

Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2025: 'I Don't Want Any Prizes', Says US Billionaire After Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Him for Prestigious Award for Protecting Free Speech
US Plane-Helicopter Collision: At Least 4 Rescued After American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 64 People Collides With Black Hawk Helicopter Midair Near Washington DC Airport (Watch Video)
World

US Plane-Helicopter Collision: At Least 4 Rescued After American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 64 People Collides With Black Hawk Helicopter Midair Near Washington DC Airport (Watch Video)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona vs Atalanta
100K+ searches
Brest vs Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Man City vs Club Brugge
20K+ searches
Federal Reserve interest rates
10K+ searches
Liverpool
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump