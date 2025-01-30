Washington DC Plane Crash: 19 Bodies Recovered After American Airlines Flight 5342 Collides Midair With Black Hawk Helicopter Over Potomac River

Rescue teams have recovered 19 bodies from the wreckage of American Airlines Flight 5342, which crashed into the Potomac River after a mid-air collision with a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. The plane, carrying 64 people, went down in a fiery explosion, prompting a large-scale search operation. Emergency crews are still working to locate survivors and additional victims. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the tragic crash, while flight operations at Reagan National remain suspended. Investigations are ongoing as officials assess the extent of the disaster. US Plane-Helicopter Collision: At Least 4 Rescued After American Airlines Flight 5342 Carrying 64 People Collides With Black Hawk Helicopter Midair Near Washington DC Airport (Watch Video).

Washington DC Plane Crash

