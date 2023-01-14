A shopkeeper was beaten up by two men after he refused to exchange old clothes bought by one of the accused. The incident reportedly took place in Atta market sector 20, Noida. One of the accused has been arrested in the matter, news agency ANI reported. The video of the crime has gone viral on social media. Police said that one of the attackers' wives had bought a jacket from Aarosh Nanda's shop two months ago and wanted to return it. However, Nanda refused to replace it following which she called her husband who then attacked him with an accomplice. In the CCTV footage, the shop seems to be functioning normally with two lady customers on the billing counter. In some time, two men arrive at the counter with sticks and one of them starts beating up the shopkeeper. The shop owner tries to stop the goon but he does not stop and hits the owner on his head so hard that the stick breaks into two. The goon continues thrashing him until one man intervenes. Viral Video: Drunk Youth Creates Ruckus on Road, Chases Cops With Stick in UP’s Mirzapur

Watch Video:

#WATCH | 1 person arrested for beating a shopkeeper in Noida sector 20. A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper after he denied to return a previously purchased item. CCTV footage & medical report evidence received: ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi pic.twitter.com/AQIQyvdQNX — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2023

