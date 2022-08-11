A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday, ANI reported. At least 5 fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.

Check Tweet:

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bxCPPe3Cec — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

