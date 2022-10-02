A huge avalanche on Sunday hit the base camp of Mount Manaslu in Nepal a week after two people, including an Indian climber, were killed in a similar avalanche. A few tents were destroyed, but no casualties were reported.

Avalanche Hits Manaslu Base Camp:

#WATCH | A fresh avalanche has hit the Manaslu Base Camp today. It has come a week after the last one, which had left two persons dead.#Nepal (Video source: Tashi Lakpa Sherpa) pic.twitter.com/XLTbDVFq2G — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

