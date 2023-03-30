Delhi's Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has called for an emergency review meeting on Thursday after COVID-19 cases spiked in the national capital. This comes a day after coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to the 300-mark while the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi: AAP Government Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases in National Capital.

COVID-19 Emergency Meeting in Delhi

#WATCH | An emergency meeting has been called at 12 noon today on the instructions of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, keeping in view the increase in COVID cases in Delhi. As of now, there is no discussion on any restrictions: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj pic.twitter.com/BRHuY1gmlt — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)