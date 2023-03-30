New Delhi, March 30: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has called an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon after 300 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Capital on Wednesday.

"Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will hold a meeting with the officers and specialist doctors associated with the health department this afternoon," officials said. COVID-19 Scare: Delhi Government To Hold Meeting Amid Spurt in Coronavirus Cases.

The Special Secretary, Health Department, Director of General Health Services, Nodal Officer for Oxygen and Testing and Medical Directors of several hospitals including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) will be present in the meeting. Delhi recorded 300 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday, marking a sharp uptick in infections over the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department on Wednesday, the capital registered two deaths from Covid over the last 24 hours. The national capital currently has 806 active Covid cases, with the infection rate at 13.89 per cent, the bulletin stated. Further, according to the bulletin, as many as 2,160 swab samples were tested over the last 24 hours, of which 300 tested positive for Covid-19. Further, according to the release, a total of 4,07,85,433 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

It stated further that a total of 163 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,82,029. Earlier, on Tuesday, the national capital recorded 214 new Covid infections. The total number of active cases was recorded at 671 while the positivity rate jumped to 11.88 per cent. COVID-19 in Delhi: Mock Drill at Government Hospitals in National Capital Tomorrow to Check Preparedness Amid Coronavirus Rise.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health department on Tuesday, 81 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the city, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,81,866. India's active caseload currently stands at 11,903 with a rate of 0.03 per cent per day and with a recovery rate currently standing at 98.78 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)