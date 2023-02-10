Isro is launching its newly-developed mini-PSLV or Small Satellite Launch Vehicle SSLV-D2 which can carry a maximum payload of 500kg to space, from Sriharikota today. In its maiden flight on August 7 last year, the SSLV had failed to place the satellites in their intended orbit. The SSLV-D2 will be launched into the skies at 9:18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The SSLV-D2 is intended to inject the 156.3-kg earth observation satellite EOS-07, designed and developed by Isro, along with Janus-1, a 10.2-kg satellite by US-based space software provider Antaris, and AzaadiSAT-2, weighing 8.7 kg and put together by aerospace startup Space Kidz India (SKI), into 450 km circular orbit in its 15-minutes flight. Those willing to watch the live streaming of SSLV-D2 launch here. ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch 2023: Countdown for Second Flight of Indian Space Agency's Small Rocket with Three Satellites to Begin on February 10, Check Time and Live Streaming Details Here

ISRO SSLV-D2 Launch 2023 Live Streaming:

