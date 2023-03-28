Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday collected holy water from Bashishta Ashram in Guwahati. Biswa, who was accompanied by his wife, collected the holy water from Bashishta Ashram in Guwahati ahead of Maha Saptami Puja at the Chief Minister’s residence. A video of Biswa collecting the holy water has also gone viral on social media. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Correct Age of Embracing Motherhood Is From 22-30 Years’.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Collects Holy Water

#WATCH | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by his wife, collected holy water from Bashishta Ashram in Guwahati ahead of Maha Saptami Puja at the Chief Minister’s residence. pic.twitter.com/qrR9vfCS6L — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

