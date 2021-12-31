Australia welcomed the New Year in a spectacular fashion as the world renowned Sydney Harbour was lit up with fire. With the Fireworks Display the Australians bid goodbye to the year 2021.

Watch The Fireworks Display Here:

#WATCH Australia welcomes the new year 2022 with spectacular fireworks at Sydney Harbour (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Y5kPhUqtI6 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)